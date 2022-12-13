COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 13 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/FRANCE

REUTERS

DEC 13

13 de Diciembre de 2022

France hosts conference to help Ukraine get through the winter

Start: 13 Dec 2022 09:21 GMT

End: 13 Dec 2022 09:30 GMT

PARIS - France hosts an international conference to address Ukraine's urgent needs for the winter as the war with Russia, which led to numerous attacks on the country's infrastructure, drags on. French president to make speech and Ukraine President to make speech via video link.

SCHEDULE:

FROM 0650GMT - Delegations arrive (HOST BROADCASTER)

FROM 0715GMT - Doorsteps (REUTERS)

0738GMT - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Elysee Palace, ahead of international conference on Ukraine organised in Paris by the French foreign ministry.

0830GMT - President Macron arrives

0835GMT - International Conference opens / Macron speech / Zenlenskiy speech via video link / Ukraine Prime Minister Shmyhal speech

0920GMT - Session meeting starts behind closed doors

TBA : Family photo

1225GMT: news conference with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna (REUTERS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL / MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

