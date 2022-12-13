COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 13 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY EUROPE-PARLIAMENT/CORRUPTION-VOTE

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 13

13 de Diciembre de 2022

EU lawmakers vote on removing VP Kalli from role over corruption

Start: 13 Dec 2022 11:00 GMT

End: 13 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

STRASBOURG – EU lawmakers vote on whether to strip Eva Kaili of her job as vice-president since she is targeted by an ongoing corruption investigation.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

