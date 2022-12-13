ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/SUNAK

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 13 de Diciembre de 2022
REUTERS

DEC 13

13 de Diciembre de 2022

UK PM Sunak expected to speak on illegal migration in parliament

Start: 13 Dec 2022 12:30 GMT

End: 13 Dec 2022 12:48 GMT

LONDON - Statement expected from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on illegal migration in the House of Commons.

Restrictions:

ROADCAST: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

DIGITAL: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

