COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 11 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

11 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 26 21 4 1 43 103 57
New Jersey 27 21 5 1 43 100 63
Toronto 29 18 5 6 42 93 70
Carolina 27 15 6 6 36 80 73
Pittsburgh 28 16 8 4 36 100 83
Tampa Bay 27 17 9 1 35 95 82
N.Y. Islanders 29 17 12 0 34 92 80
N.Y. Rangers 29 14 10 5 33 89 82
Detroit 27 13 8 6 32 84 86
Washington 29 13 12 4 30 82 87
Florida 29 13 12 4 30 98 98
Montreal 27 13 12 2 28 82 96
Buffalo 28 12 14 2 26 109 103
Ottawa 27 11 14 2 24 83 89
Philadelphia 28 9 13 6 24 66 91
Columbus 27 10 15 2 22 80 111

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 29 20 8 1 41 97 77
Winnipeg 26 18 7 1 37 87 64
Dallas 28 16 7 5 37 105 81
Seattle 27 16 8 3 35 96 85
Los Angeles 31 15 11 5 35 106 112
Edmonton 28 16 12 0 32 102 97
Colorado 26 14 10 2 30 82 74
Minnesota 27 14 11 2 30 86 84
Calgary 28 13 11 4 30 86 87
Vancouver 28 12 13 3 27 97 109
Nashville 25 12 11 2 26 67 78
St. Louis 28 12 15 1 25 84 108
San Jose 30 9 16 5 23 93 110
Arizona 25 8 13 4 20 67 92
Chicago 26 7 15 4 18 62 94
Anaheim 28 7 18 3 17 70 120

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 3, Nashville 2

Dallas 3, Detroit 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1

Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 1

Los Angeles 4, Montreal 2

Carolina 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Toronto 5, Calgary 4, OT

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 0

Sunday's Games

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Columbus 6, Los Angeles 5, OT

Seattle 5, Florida 2

Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

Partidos Grupo B del Mundial Qatar 2022: Horarios y canales para ver en Perú

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Seis mujeres, seis formas de reinventarse: de Taylor Swift a Miley Cyrus pasando por Madonna y Cher

Seis mujeres, seis formas de reinventarse: de Taylor Swift a Miley Cyrus pasando por Madonna y Cher

Mickey Rourke y Carré Otis: una propuesta de boda con la amenaza de un harakiri, un dedo mutilado, una obsesión sin final

Su polémico amor con Florinda Meza, el final trágico que imaginó para el Chavo del 8 y otros 44 hechos no tan recordados de Chespirito

Las bodas secretas de las estrellas que sorprendieron al mundo

Los secretos de Jodie Foster: un padre preso por estafa, el fan que casi mata a Reagan y una doble especial para los desnudos en “Taxi Driver”

TENDENCIAS

Cómo ver los partidos del Mundial Qatar 2022 en realidad aumentada

Cómo ver los partidos del Mundial Qatar 2022 en realidad aumentada

Leche baja en grasa o descremada: cuál es más saludable y por qué

Siguen en aumento los casos de COVID: por qué se duplicaron los contagios en los últimos siete días

Android: 5 maneras de ver una videollamada en el televisor

Estudiantes colombianos crean una mano robótica que enseña lenguaje de señas

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Crisis en Perú EN VIVO: Incendian comisaría en Apurímac y siguen protestas en varias regiones contra el gobierno de Dina Boluarte

Crisis en Perú EN VIVO: Incendian comisaría en Apurímac y siguen protestas en varias regiones contra el gobierno de Dina Boluarte

Flabian Londoño se une a Juanfer Quintero y a Miguel Borja como los colombianos en la pretemporada de River Plate

Premier señaló que la muerte de dos manifestantes responden a intereses políticos

Reacciones de los congresistas tras la agresión de Pasión Dávila contra Juan Burgos

EN VIVO: Congreso sesiona para decidir sobre la inmunidad presidencial de Pedro Castillo