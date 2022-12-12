COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 11 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NBA Glance

11 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 21 6 .778
Brooklyn 16 12 .571
Philadelphia 14 12 .538
New York 14 13 .519 7
Toronto 13 14 .481 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 13 13 .500
Miami 12 15 .444
Washington 11 16 .407
Orlando 8 20 .286 6
Charlotte 7 20 .259

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 6 .760
Cleveland 17 10 .630 3
Indiana 14 13 .519 6
Chicago 11 14 .440 8
Detroit 7 22 .241 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
New Orleans 18 8 .692
Memphis 17 9 .654 1
Dallas 13 13 .500 5
San Antonio 8 18 .308 10
Houston 7 18 .280 10½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 16 10 .615
Portland 14 12 .538 2
Utah 15 14 .517
Minnesota 13 13 .500 3
Oklahoma City 11 15 .423 5

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 16 11 .593
Sacramento 14 11 .560 1
L.A. Clippers 15 13 .536
Golden State 14 13 .519 2
L.A. Lakers 11 15 .423

___

Saturday's Games

San Antonio 115, Miami 111

L.A. Clippers 114, Washington 107

Brooklyn 136, Indiana 133

Cleveland 110, Oklahoma City 102

Chicago 144, Dallas 115

Golden State 123, Boston 107

Denver 115, Utah 110

Portland 124, Minnesota 118

Sunday's Games

New Orleans 129, Phoenix 124, OT

L.A. Lakers 124, Detroit 117

New York 112, Sacramento 99

Orlando 111, Toronto 99

Philadelphia 131, Charlotte 113

Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

