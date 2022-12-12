NBA Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Brooklyn
|16
|12
|.571
|5½
|Philadelphia
|14
|12
|.538
|6½
|New York
|14
|13
|.519
|7
|Toronto
|13
|14
|.481
|8
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|13
|13
|.500
|—
|Miami
|12
|15
|.444
|1½
|Washington
|11
|16
|.407
|2½
|Orlando
|8
|20
|.286
|6
|Charlotte
|7
|20
|.259
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Cleveland
|17
|10
|.630
|3
|Indiana
|14
|13
|.519
|6
|Chicago
|11
|14
|.440
|8
|Detroit
|7
|22
|.241
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Memphis
|17
|9
|.654
|1
|Dallas
|13
|13
|.500
|5
|San Antonio
|8
|18
|.308
|10
|Houston
|7
|18
|.280
|10½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Portland
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Utah
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Minnesota
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Oklahoma City
|11
|15
|.423
|5
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Sacramento
|14
|11
|.560
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|15
|13
|.536
|1½
|Golden State
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|15
|.423
|4½
___
Saturday's Games
San Antonio 115, Miami 111
L.A. Clippers 114, Washington 107
Brooklyn 136, Indiana 133
Cleveland 110, Oklahoma City 102
Chicago 144, Dallas 115
Golden State 123, Boston 107
Denver 115, Utah 110
Portland 124, Minnesota 118
Sunday's Games
New Orleans 129, Phoenix 124, OT
L.A. Lakers 124, Detroit 117
New York 112, Sacramento 99
Orlando 111, Toronto 99
Philadelphia 131, Charlotte 113
Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.