Domingo 11 de Diciembre de 2022
AHL Glance

11 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 25 17 5 2 1 37 74 61
Providence 24 15 4 3 2 35 73 64
Bridgeport 24 14 6 4 0 32 88 73
WB/Scranton 21 12 6 1 2 27 67 51
Charlotte 24 12 9 2 1 27 70 77
Lehigh Valley 22 11 9 1 1 24 64 64
Springfield 24 9 10 1 4 23 65 68
Hartford 22 7 10 1 4 19 51 68

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 24 14 8 1 1 30 80 75
Rochester 23 12 9 1 1 26 74 81
Cleveland 22 11 8 1 2 25 84 90
Syracuse 23 10 9 2 2 24 89 84
Belleville 24 11 12 1 0 23 85 95
Utica 20 8 8 3 1 20 57 62
Laval 25 8 13 3 1 20 83 100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 23 15 7 0 1 31 81 62
Texas 24 13 7 2 2 30 88 68
Rockford 22 12 7 1 2 27 82 72
Iowa 23 11 8 2 2 26 70 72
Manitoba 20 11 6 2 1 25 61 61
Grand Rapids 23 10 12 1 0 21 67 90
Chicago 20 6 12 2 0 14 51 82

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 24 15 7 2 0 32 70 58
Calgary 22 15 6 1 0 31 91 58
Ontario 22 14 7 0 1 29 68 55
Coachella Valley 19 12 4 3 0 27 71 57
Abbotsford 22 12 8 1 1 26 78 73
San Jose 23 12 10 0 1 25 65 72
Tucson 21 10 7 4 0 24 64 68
Bakersfield 22 9 12 1 0 19 63 73
Henderson 25 9 15 0 1 19 63 75
San Diego 24 6 18 0 0 12 59 87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Laval 7, Belleville 4

Rochester 4, Toronto 3

Hartford 4, Grand Rapids 0

Hershey 3, Cleveland 2

Providence 3, Bridgeport 2

Syracuse 5, Utica 1

Lehigh Valley 6, Charlotte 1

Springfield 2, Milwaukee 0

Iowa 3, Rockford 2

Texas 6, Chicago 1

Ontario 3, Tucson 2

Henderson 3, Colorado 2

Bakersfield 5, Coachella Valley 4

Manitoba 2, Abbotsford 1

Sunday's Games

Calgary 5, San Diego 2

Bridgeport 5, Providence 2

Cleveland 6, Hershey 5

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

