ADVISORY USA-BLINKEN/ --NEW EVENT

Lunes 12 de Diciembre de 2022
12 de Diciembre de 2022

Blinken makes remarks on Tent Partnership for Refugees

Start: 12 Dec 2022 19:30 GMT

End: 12 Dec 2022 20:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes remarks at the MOU signing with Tent Partnership for Refugees, a coalition to support refugees in the U.S.

