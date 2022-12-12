COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 12 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/FRANCE

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 12

12 de Diciembre de 2022

France hosts conference to help Ukraine get through the winter

Start: 13 Dec 2022 06:25 GMT

End: 13 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

PARIS - France hosts an international conference to address Ukraine's urgent needs for the winter as the war with Russia, which led to numerous attacks on the country's infrastructure, drags on. French president to make speech and Ukraine President to make speech via video link.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - Delegations arrive

0730GMT - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Elysee Palace, ahead of international conference on Ukraine organised in Paris by the French foreign ministry.

0830GMT - President Macron arrives

0835GMT - International Conference opens / Macron speech / Zenlenskiy speech via video link / Ukraine Prime Minister Chmyhal speech

0920GMT - Session meeting starts behind closed doors

TBA : Family photo

TBA : news conference with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Chmyhal

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

Partidos Grupo B del Mundial Qatar 2022: Horarios y canales para ver en Perú

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Vicente Fernández: las controversias más grandes de su dinastía en su primer aniversario luctuoso

Vicente Fernández: las controversias más grandes de su dinastía en su primer aniversario luctuoso

Premios Globos de Oro 2023: la lista completa de nominados en cine y TV

Alejandro Fernández a un año de la muerte de su padre: “Fue difícil aceptar que ya no iba a volver”

“Te amo, Messi”: el grito de Adele tras la última victoria Argentina

Del look casual de Katie Holmes a la coincidencia fashion de Selena Gomez y Zoey Deuth: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Brasil, México y Perú son los países latinos con más ciberataques en 2022

Brasil, México y Perú son los países latinos con más ciberataques en 2022

Twitter y su herramienta para ser “colaboradores” en tweets de amigos

Para qué sirve el ejote como planta medicinal y cuáles son sus efectos secundarios

Video | Así se ven los robots araña que limpiarán las tuberías de agua en Japón

Twitter amplía el espacio para escribir un tweet, pasa de 280 a 4.000 caracteres

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Identificaron a las víctimas de la masacre en Guerrero, perpetrada por presuntos sicarios de la Familia Michoacana

Identificaron a las víctimas de la masacre en Guerrero, perpetrada por presuntos sicarios de la Familia Michoacana

Brasil, México y Perú son los países latinos con más ciberataques en 2022

Crisis en Perú EN VIVO: Violenta toma del aeropuerto de Arequipa y bloqueo de vías desatan el caos en el país

Adán Augusto López se reunirá con senadores de la 4T por “plan B” de Reforma Electoral

Aeropuerto de Arequipa es tomado por manifestantes y desata violento enfrentamiento con la PNP