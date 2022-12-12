COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--6258-BRITAIN-LIBYA/LOCKERBIE-COURT

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 12

12 de Diciembre de 2022

Lockerbie bombing suspect appears briefly in U.S. court

Start: 12 Dec 2022 22:49 GMT

End: 12 Dec 2022 22:53 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES: Lockerbie bombing suspect appears briefly in U.S. court

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Part Please courtesy Bill Hennessy. Part No use Washington, DC media markets. Part No use CNN. Part No use FOX. Part No use ABC. Part No use CBS. Part No use NBC.

DIGITAL: Part Please courtesy Bill Hennessy. Part No use Washington, DC media markets. Part No use CNN. Part No use FOX. Part No use ABC. Part No use CBS. Part No use NBC.

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

