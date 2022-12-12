ADVISORY --FLASH--6258-BRITAIN-LIBYA/LOCKERBIE-COURT

Lockerbie bombing suspect appears briefly in U.S. court
Start: 12 Dec 2022 22:49 GMT
End: 12 Dec 2022 22:53 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES: Lockerbie bombing suspect appears briefly in U.S. court
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Part Please courtesy Bill Hennessy. Part No use Washington, DC media markets. Part No use CNN. Part No use FOX. Part No use ABC. Part No use CBS. Part No use NBC.
DIGITAL: Part Please courtesy Bill Hennessy. Part No use Washington, DC media markets. Part No use CNN. Part No use FOX. Part No use ABC. Part No use CBS. Part No use NBC.
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com