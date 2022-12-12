ADVISORY EUROPE-PARLIAMENT/CORRUPTION-METSOLA--TIMING APPROX

EP President gives opening remarks at start of plenary session

Start: 12 Dec 2022 16:00 GMT

End: 12 Dec 2022 17:00 GMT

STRASBOURG – MEPs arrive in chamber for opening of new EU Parliament plenary session. President Roberta Metsola makes opening remarks at start of session.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com