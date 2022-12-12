COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 12 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EUROPE-PARLIAMENT/CORRUPTION-METSOLA--TIMING APPROX--

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 12

12 de Diciembre de 2022

EP President gives opening remarks at start of plenary session

Start: 12 Dec 2022 16:00 GMT

End: 12 Dec 2022 17:00 GMT

STRASBOURG – MEPs arrive in chamber for opening of new EU Parliament plenary session. President Roberta Metsola makes opening remarks at start of session.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

Partidos Grupo B del Mundial Qatar 2022: Horarios y canales para ver en Perú

ENTRETENIMIENTO

En medio del escándalo, los Globos de Oro se preparan para anunciar nominaciones

En medio del escándalo, los Globos de Oro se preparan para anunciar nominaciones

Gérald Marie: el representante de modelos y pareja de Linda Evangelista que ocultaba un depredador sexual

Seis mujeres, seis formas de reinventarse: de Taylor Swift a Miley Cyrus pasando por Madonna y Cher

Mickey Rourke y Carré Otis: una propuesta de boda con la amenaza de un harakiri, un dedo mutilado, una obsesión sin final

Su polémico amor con Florinda Meza, el final trágico que imaginó para el Chavo del 8 y otros 44 hechos no tan recordados de Chespirito

TENDENCIAS

Por la mañana o por la noche: en qué momento del día conviene hacer ejercicio, según la ciencia

Por la mañana o por la noche: en qué momento del día conviene hacer ejercicio, según la ciencia

En qué consiste la dieta mediterránea verde y por qué sería mejor que la tradicional

Por qué la falta de vitamina D puede provocar un envejecimiento más rápido del cerebro

¿Somos seres racionales o emocionales?

Ante el salto en los contagios por COVID, qué recomendaciones brindó el Ministerio de Salud

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Dina Boluarte pedirá adelanto de elecciones al Congreso y declara Estado de Emergencia por protestas

Dina Boluarte pedirá adelanto de elecciones al Congreso y declara Estado de Emergencia por protestas

Congreso aprueba levantar la inmunidad de Pedro Castillo para ser procesado por la fiscal de la Nación

Gino Pesaressi ganó ‘El Gran Show’: una eliminación inesperada, un romántico beso y más baile en la última gala

Alcalde de Andahuaylas declara “duelo provincial” por las muertes de dos personas durante protestas

Cuánto dinero ganó Gino Pesaressi por ser el campeón de ‘El Gran Show’ 2022