ADVISORY EU-ENERGY/ARRIVALS

EU energy ministers arrive for meeting on gas price cap
Start: 13 Dec 2022 06:55 GMT
End: 13 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU energy ministers arrive for an extraordinary meeting to discuss a proposal for a temporary gas market corrections mechanism.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT Arrivals
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EU LANGUAGES POSSIBLE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com