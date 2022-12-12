COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-ENERGY/ARRIVALS

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 12

12 de Diciembre de 2022

EU energy ministers arrive for meeting on gas price cap

Start: 13 Dec 2022 06:55 GMT

End: 13 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU energy ministers arrive for an extraordinary meeting to discuss a proposal for a temporary gas market corrections mechanism.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT Arrivals

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EU LANGUAGES POSSIBLE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

