Lockerbie bombing suspect to appear in U.S. court

Start: 12 Dec 2022 21:31 GMT

End: 12 Dec 2022 21:45 GMT

WASHINGTON. D.C., UNITED STATES : Exterior of U.S. court where Lockerbie bombing suspect appeared. Outwatching for any statements from lawyers outside court.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com