NHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|26
|21
|4
|1
|43
|103
|57
|Toronto
|28
|17
|5
|6
|40
|88
|66
|Tampa Bay
|27
|17
|9
|1
|35
|96
|82
|Detroit
|27
|13
|8
|6
|32
|84
|86
|Florida
|28
|13
|11
|4
|30
|96
|94
|Montreal
|26
|13
|11
|2
|28
|80
|92
|Buffalo
|27
|12
|13
|2
|26
|108
|100
|Ottawa
|27
|11
|14
|2
|24
|83
|89
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|27
|21
|5
|1
|43
|100
|63
|Carolina
|26
|14
|6
|6
|34
|77
|73
|Pittsburgh
|27
|15
|8
|4
|34
|97
|82
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|17
|11
|0
|34
|92
|77
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|14
|10
|5
|33
|89
|82
|Washington
|29
|13
|12
|4
|30
|82
|87
|Philadelphia
|28
|9
|13
|6
|24
|66
|91
|Columbus
|26
|9
|15
|2
|20
|74
|106
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|26
|18
|7
|1
|37
|87
|64
|Dallas
|28
|16
|7
|5
|37
|105
|81
|Colorado
|25
|13
|10
|2
|28
|79
|72
|Minnesota
|26
|13
|11
|2
|28
|83
|84
|Nashville
|25
|12
|11
|2
|26
|67
|78
|St. Louis
|27
|12
|15
|0
|24
|82
|105
|Arizona
|25
|8
|13
|4
|20
|67
|92
|Chicago
|26
|7
|15
|4
|18
|62
|94
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|29
|20
|8
|1
|41
|97
|77
|Seattle
|26
|15
|8
|3
|33
|91
|83
|Edmonton
|28
|16
|12
|0
|32
|102
|97
|Los Angeles
|29
|14
|11
|4
|32
|97
|104
|Calgary
|27
|13
|11
|3
|29
|82
|82
|Vancouver
|27
|12
|12
|3
|27
|97
|106
|San Jose
|30
|9
|16
|5
|23
|93
|110
|Anaheim
|28
|7
|18
|3
|17
|70
|120
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Washington 4, Seattle 1
Columbus 3, Calgary 1
Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 6, New Jersey 4
Winnipeg 3, Chicago 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Colorado 1, SO
Edmonton 5, Minnesota 2
Arizona 4, Boston 3
San Jose 6, Anaheim 1
Vegas 2, Philadelphia 1, OT
Saturday's Games
Ottawa 3, Nashville 2
Dallas 3, Detroit 2, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.