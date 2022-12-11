COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 10 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NHL Glance

10 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 26 21 4 1 43 103 57
Toronto 28 17 5 6 40 88 66
Tampa Bay 27 17 9 1 35 96 82
Detroit 27 13 8 6 32 84 86
Florida 28 13 11 4 30 96 94
Montreal 26 13 11 2 28 80 92
Buffalo 27 12 13 2 26 108 100
Ottawa 27 11 14 2 24 83 89

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 27 21 5 1 43 100 63
Carolina 26 14 6 6 34 77 73
Pittsburgh 27 15 8 4 34 97 82
N.Y. Islanders 28 17 11 0 34 92 77
N.Y. Rangers 29 14 10 5 33 89 82
Washington 29 13 12 4 30 82 87
Philadelphia 28 9 13 6 24 66 91
Columbus 26 9 15 2 20 74 106

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 26 18 7 1 37 87 64
Dallas 28 16 7 5 37 105 81
Colorado 25 13 10 2 28 79 72
Minnesota 26 13 11 2 28 83 84
Nashville 25 12 11 2 26 67 78
St. Louis 27 12 15 0 24 82 105
Arizona 25 8 13 4 20 67 92
Chicago 26 7 15 4 18 62 94

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 29 20 8 1 41 97 77
Seattle 26 15 8 3 33 91 83
Edmonton 28 16 12 0 32 102 97
Los Angeles 29 14 11 4 32 97 104
Calgary 27 13 11 3 29 82 82
Vancouver 27 12 12 3 27 97 106
San Jose 30 9 16 5 23 93 110
Anaheim 28 7 18 3 17 70 120

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Washington 4, Seattle 1

Columbus 3, Calgary 1

Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 6, New Jersey 4

Winnipeg 3, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Colorado 1, SO

Edmonton 5, Minnesota 2

Arizona 4, Boston 3

San Jose 6, Anaheim 1

Vegas 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 3, Nashville 2

Dallas 3, Detroit 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

