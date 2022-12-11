NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 26 21 4 1 43 103 57 14-0-1 7-4-0 5-3-0 Toronto 28 17 5 6 40 88 66 9-2-3 8-3-3 4-1-1 Tampa Bay 27 17 9 1 35 96 82 10-4-1 7-5-0 6-3-0 Detroit 27 13 8 6 32 84 86 7-4-3 6-4-3 2-4-2 Florida 28 13 11 4 30 96 94 7-2-3 6-9-1 4-2-1 Montreal 26 13 11 2 28 80 92 6-6-0 7-5-2 3-2-0 Buffalo 27 12 13 2 26 108 100 6-8-2 6-5-0 4-6-1 Ottawa 27 11 14 2 24 83 89 6-8-0 5-6-2 2-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 27 21 5 1 43 100 63 10-4-1 11-1-0 5-3-0 Carolina 26 14 6 6 34 77 73 5-3-1 9-3-5 4-1-0 Pittsburgh 27 15 8 4 34 97 82 7-3-2 8-5-2 4-0-1 N.Y. Islanders 28 17 11 0 34 92 77 9-5-0 8-6-0 7-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 29 14 10 5 33 89 82 5-6-4 9-4-1 1-4-0 Washington 29 13 12 4 30 82 87 8-4-1 5-8-3 3-2-1 Philadelphia 28 9 13 6 24 66 91 6-8-1 3-5-5 2-5-4 Columbus 26 9 15 2 20 74 106 7-10-1 2-5-1 3-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Winnipeg 26 18 7 1 37 87 64 10-3-0 8-4-1 10-2-0 Dallas 28 16 7 5 37 105 81 9-3-3 7-4-2 6-2-3 Colorado 25 13 10 2 28 79 72 5-4-2 8-6-0 5-2-1 Minnesota 26 13 11 2 28 83 84 7-6-1 6-5-1 4-2-0 Nashville 25 12 11 2 26 67 78 7-4-2 5-7-0 3-3-0 St. Louis 27 12 15 0 24 82 105 5-7-0 7-8-0 2-4-0 Arizona 25 8 13 4 20 67 92 2-2-1 6-11-3 0-2-2 Chicago 26 7 15 4 18 62 94 4-8-2 3-7-2 0-6-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 29 20 8 1 41 97 77 8-6-0 12-2-1 5-4-1 Seattle 26 15 8 3 33 91 83 7-6-2 8-2-1 7-2-1 Edmonton 28 16 12 0 32 102 97 9-7-0 7-5-0 3-2-0 Los Angeles 29 14 11 4 32 97 104 7-5-2 7-6-2 2-4-2 Calgary 27 13 11 3 29 82 82 10-5-1 3-6-2 3-2-0 Vancouver 27 12 12 3 27 97 106 5-6-1 7-6-2 6-2-0 San Jose 30 9 16 5 23 93 110 2-8-5 7-8-0 2-3-4 Anaheim 28 7 18 3 17 70 120 5-7-0 2-11-3 3-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Washington 4, Seattle 1

Columbus 3, Calgary 1

Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 6, New Jersey 4

Winnipeg 3, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Colorado 1, SO

Edmonton 5, Minnesota 2

Arizona 4, Boston 3

San Jose 6, Anaheim 1

Vegas 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 3, Nashville 2

Dallas 3, Detroit 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.