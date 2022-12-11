COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 11 de Diciembre de 2022
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

11 de Diciembre de 2022

THROUGH DECEMBER 10

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Linus Ullmark Boston 18 1021 31 1.82
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 10 576 18 1.88
Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 11 624 23 2.21
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 20 1202 45 2.25
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 18 967 37 2.30
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1142 45 2.36
Adin Hill Vegas 10 604 24 2.38
Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 10 583 24 2.47
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 21 1272 53 2.50
Matt Murray Toronto 10 600 25 2.50
Jake Oettinger Dallas 20 1120 47 2.52
Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 48 2.56
Ville Husso Detroit 19 1125 48 2.56
Antti Raanta Carolina 9 526 23 2.62
Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 37 2.64
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 18 1088 48 2.65
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 20 1196 53 2.66
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 10 583 26 2.68
Logan Thompson Vegas 19 1142 51 2.68
Frederik Andersen Carolina 8 485 22 2.72

___

Goaltenders Win Record

Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Linus Ullmark Boston 18 1021 15 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 20 1202 14 5 1
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 21 1272 13 4 4
Logan Thompson Vegas 19 1142 13 6 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 18 1087 12 3 3
Martin Jones Seattle 19 1072 12 5 2
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 18 967 12 2 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 20 1196 11 8 1
Ville Husso Detroit 19 1125 11 4 4
Jake Oettinger Dallas 20 1120 11 3 3
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 18 1088 11 5 2
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1142 10 9 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 20 1122 9 11 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 19 1103 9 8 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 18 1043 9 7 1
Stuart Skinner Edmonton 16 940 9 6 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 21 1244 8 8 5
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 20 1141 8 8 2
Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 8 9 2
Jake Allen Montreal 18 1076 8 10 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 18 1043 8 7 2
Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 8 4 3
Spencer Martin Vancouver 14 783 8 3 1
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 10 576 8 2 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Linus Ullmark Boston 18 1021 31 478 .939 15 1 0
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 10 576 18 249 .933 8 2 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 20 1202 45 620 .932 14 5 1
Matt Murray Toronto 10 600 25 312 .926 7 1 2
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1142 45 556 .925 10 9 0
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 18 1088 48 553 .920 11 5 2
Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 10 583 24 276 .920 5 4 1
Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 37 420 .919 8 4 3
Stuart Skinner Edmonton 16 940 44 497 .919 9 6 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 18 1087 50 564 .919 12 3 3
Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 11 624 23 259 .918 6 1 4
Logan Thompson Vegas 19 1142 51 569 .918 13 6 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 21 1272 53 584 .917 13 4 4
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 10 583 26 285 .916 7 3 0
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 18 967 37 405 .916 12 2 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 10 599 28 305 .916 4 5 1
Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 48 522 .916 8 9 2
Ville Husso Detroit 19 1125 48 521 .916 11 4 4
Jake Oettinger Dallas 20 1120 47 509 .915 11 3 3
Alex Stalock Chicago 7 328 16 171 .914 3 2 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record

Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 20 1202 3 14 5 1
Ville Husso Detroit 19 1125 3 11 4 4
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1142 2 10 9 0
Logan Thompson Vegas 19 1142 2 13 6 0
Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 2 8 9 2
Jake Oettinger Dallas 20 1120 2 11 3 3
Karel Vejmelka Arizona 18 1070 2 7 7 3
Linus Ullmark Boston 18 1021 2 15 1 0
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 18 967 2 12 2 1
Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 11 624 2 6 1 4
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 21 1272 1 13 4 4
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 20 1141 1 8 8 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 20 1122 1 9 11 0
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 18 1088 1 11 5 2
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 18 1087 1 12 3 3
Martin Jones Seattle 19 1072 1 12 5 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 18 1043 1 9 7 1
James Reimer San Jose 15 901 1 5 8 2
Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 1 8 4 3
Kaapo Kahkonen San Jose 12 695 1 3 6 2
Matt Murray Toronto 10 600 1 7 1 2
Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 10 583 1 5 4 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 10 583 1 7 3 0
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 10 576 1 8 2 0

