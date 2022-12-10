COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

SPHL Glance

10 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Evansville 19 11 6 2 0 24 60 57
Peoria 15 11 3 1 0 23 59 37
Birmingham 15 10 4 1 0 21 64 45
Roanoke 15 9 5 1 0 20 46 33
Quad City 15 9 6 0 0 18 41 33
Knoxville 15 8 5 0 2 18 46 41
Huntsville 15 9 6 0 0 18 46 46
Fayetteville 18 8 8 2 0 18 50 59
Pensacola 17 8 9 0 0 16 62 65
Macon 14 2 10 2 0 6 36 59
Vermilion County 16 2 13 1 0 5 33 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 2

Birmingham 5, Pensacola 2

Peoria 10, Huntsville 3

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

