COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 9 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

9 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 25 21 3 1 43 100 53
New Jersey 27 21 5 1 43 100 63
Toronto 28 17 5 6 40 88 66
Carolina 26 14 6 6 34 77 73
Pittsburgh 27 15 8 4 34 97 82
N.Y. Islanders 28 17 11 0 34 92 77
Tampa Bay 26 16 9 1 33 91 81
Detroit 26 13 8 5 31 82 83
N.Y. Rangers 28 13 10 5 31 87 81
Florida 27 13 10 4 30 95 89
Washington 29 13 12 4 30 82 87
Montreal 26 13 11 2 28 80 92
Buffalo 27 12 13 2 26 108 100
Philadelphia 27 9 13 5 23 65 89
Ottawa 26 10 14 2 22 80 87
Columbus 26 9 15 2 20 74 106

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 28 19 8 1 39 95 76
Winnipeg 25 17 7 1 35 84 63
Dallas 27 15 7 5 35 102 79
Seattle 26 15 8 3 33 91 83
Los Angeles 29 14 11 4 32 97 104
Edmonton 27 15 12 0 30 97 95
Calgary 27 13 11 3 29 82 82
Minnesota 25 13 10 2 28 81 79
Colorado 24 13 10 1 27 78 70
Vancouver 27 12 12 3 27 97 106
Nashville 24 12 10 2 26 65 75
St. Louis 27 12 15 0 24 82 105
San Jose 29 8 16 5 21 87 109
Arizona 24 7 13 4 18 63 89
Chicago 25 7 14 4 18 61 91
Anaheim 27 7 17 3 17 69 114

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 5, Los Angeles 0

Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 2

Florida 5, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 2

Dallas 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Friday's Games

Washington 4, Seattle 1

Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Columbus 3, Calgary 1

N.Y. Islanders 6, New Jersey 4

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

Partidos Grupo B del Mundial Qatar 2022: Horarios y canales para ver en Perú

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Su polémico amor con Florinda Meza, el final trágico que imaginó para el Chavo del 8 y otros 44 hechos no tan recordados de Chespirito

Su polémico amor con Florinda Meza, el final trágico que imaginó para el Chavo del 8 y otros 44 hechos no tan recordados de Chespirito

Ranking de HBO Max en Argentina: estas son las películas preferidas del momento

Las mejores series de Netflix Argentina para ver en cualquier momento

Top 10 de los podcast más reproducidos hoy de Spotify Argentina

Lista de los 10 videos en YouTube que son tendencia en Argentina este día

TENDENCIAS

Lo que no sabías sobre el “gato de la maldición” que protagoniza los memes tras la eliminación de Brasil en Qatar 2022

Lo que no sabías sobre el “gato de la maldición” que protagoniza los memes tras la eliminación de Brasil en Qatar 2022

Twitter e Instagram avisarán a los usuarios si hubo shadowban, de qué se trata

Dosis de refuerzos, testeos y más vacunatorios: tres claves para enfrentar el avance del COVID en Argentina

Televisores 3D y teatros en casa, para qué servían y por qué desaparecieron

Subastaron la primera Ferrari de Niki Lauda que no era un Fórmula 1

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Captaron a un león en un remolque sin medidas de seguridad en una carretera de México

Captaron a un león en un remolque sin medidas de seguridad en una carretera de México

Crisis en Perú EN VIVO: represión policial durante protestas en Lima y provincias contra el gobierno de Dina Boluarte

Reuniones con el FBI y filtros de visibilidad: las nuevas revelaciones de cómo Twitter bloqueó la cuenta de Trump

Futbolistas del DIM fueron sorprendidos de fiesta tras perder la final contra Pereira

Dina Boluarte: los datos poco conocidos de la primera presidenta del Perú