Viernes 9 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NBA Glance

9 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 21 5 .808
Brooklyn 14 12 .538 7
New York 13 13 .500 8
Philadelphia 12 12 .500 8
Toronto 13 13 .500 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 13 12 .520
Miami 12 14 .462
Washington 11 15 .423
Charlotte 7 19 .269
Orlando 7 20 .259 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 18 6 .750
Cleveland 16 9 .640
Indiana 14 12 .538 5
Chicago 10 14 .417 8
Detroit 7 20 .259 12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
New Orleans 16 8 .667
Memphis 16 9 .640 ½
Dallas 13 11 .542 3
San Antonio 7 18 .280
Houston 7 18 .280

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 15 10 .600
Utah 15 12 .556 1
Portland 13 12 .520 2
Minnesota 12 12 .500
Oklahoma City 11 14 .440 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 16 9 .640
Sacramento 13 10 .565 2
L.A. Clippers 14 13 .519 3
Golden State 13 13 .500
L.A. Lakers 10 14 .417

___

Thursday's Games

Miami 115, L.A. Clippers 110

San Antonio 118, Houston 109

Denver 121, Portland 120

Friday's Games

Orlando 113, Toronto 109

Indiana 121, Washington 111

New York 121, Charlotte 102

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at Miami, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at New York, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

