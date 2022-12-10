NBA Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|21
|5
|.808
|—
|8-2
|W-3
|11-2
|10-3
|14-5
|Milwaukee
|18
|6
|.750
|2
|7-3
|W-3
|12-3
|6-3
|11-4
|Cleveland
|16
|9
|.640
|4½
|7-3
|W-1
|11-1
|5-8
|13-5
|Indiana
|14
|12
|.538
|7
|4-6
|W-1
|8-4
|6-8
|10-4
|Brooklyn
|14
|12
|.538
|7
|7-3
|W-1
|9-5
|5-7
|10-6
|Atlanta
|13
|12
|.520
|7½
|4-6
|L-2
|8-5
|5-7
|9-9
|New York
|13
|13
|.500
|8
|5-5
|W-3
|6-7
|7-6
|9-6
|Philadelphia
|12
|12
|.500
|8
|5-5
|L-3
|7-5
|5-7
|10-8
|Toronto
|13
|13
|.500
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|10-3
|3-10
|9-10
|Miami
|12
|14
|.462
|9
|5-5
|W-1
|9-5
|3-9
|7-9
|Washington
|11
|15
|.423
|10
|2-8
|L-5
|8-5
|3-10
|7-12
|Chicago
|10
|14
|.417
|10
|4-6
|W-1
|6-5
|4-9
|9-6
|Charlotte
|7
|19
|.269
|14
|3-7
|L-4
|4-9
|3-10
|4-14
|Detroit
|7
|20
|.259
|14½
|4-6
|L-1
|4-8
|3-12
|2-14
|Orlando
|7
|20
|.259
|14½
|2-8
|W-2
|6-9
|1-11
|3-15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|New Orleans
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|8-2
|W-5
|10-3
|6-5
|10-5
|Phoenix
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|7-3
|L-2
|12-3
|4-6
|13-5
|Memphis
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|7-3
|W-4
|10-2
|6-7
|8-6
|Denver
|15
|10
|.600
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|6-3
|9-7
|13-6
|Sacramento
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|8-4
|5-6
|5-6
|Utah
|15
|12
|.556
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|9-4
|6-8
|13-7
|Dallas
|13
|11
|.542
|3
|5-5
|W-3
|10-3
|3-8
|8-5
|Portland
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
|3-7
|L-1
|5-6
|8-6
|9-7
|L.A. Clippers
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|7-6
|7-7
|10-10
|Golden State
|13
|13
|.500
|4
|6-4
|L-2
|11-2
|2-11
|9-8
|Minnesota
|12
|12
|.500
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|7-7
|5-5
|6-8
|Oklahoma City
|11
|14
|.440
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|6-5
|5-9
|5-9
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|6-4
|L-2
|6-6
|4-8
|6-10
|San Antonio
|7
|18
|.280
|9½
|1-9
|W-1
|4-10
|3-8
|3-16
|Houston
|7
|18
|.280
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|4-5
|3-13
|4-14
___
Thursday's Games
Miami 115, L.A. Clippers 110
San Antonio 118, Houston 109
Denver 121, Portland 120
Friday's Games
Orlando 113, Toronto 109
Indiana 121, Washington 111
New York 121, Charlotte 102
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Antonio at Miami, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Phoenix at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at New York, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.