English Standings

English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|14
|12
|1
|1
|33
|11
|37
|Man City
|14
|10
|2
|2
|40
|14
|32
|Newcastle
|15
|8
|6
|1
|29
|11
|30
|Tottenham
|15
|9
|2
|4
|31
|21
|29
|Man United
|14
|8
|2
|4
|20
|20
|26
|Liverpool
|14
|6
|4
|4
|28
|17
|22
|Brighton
|14
|6
|3
|5
|23
|19
|21
|Chelsea
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|17
|21
|Fulham
|15
|5
|4
|6
|24
|26
|19
|Brentford
|15
|4
|7
|4
|23
|25
|19
|Crystal Palace
|14
|5
|4
|5
|15
|18
|19
|Aston Villa
|15
|5
|3
|7
|16
|22
|18
|Leicester
|15
|5
|2
|8
|25
|25
|17
|Bournemouth
|15
|4
|4
|7
|18
|32
|16
|Leeds
|14
|4
|3
|7
|22
|26
|15
|West Ham
|15
|4
|2
|9
|12
|17
|14
|Everton
|15
|3
|5
|7
|11
|17
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|15
|3
|4
|8
|11
|30
|13
|Southampton
|15
|3
|3
|9
|13
|27
|12
|Wolverhampton
|15
|2
|4
|9
|8
|24
|10
___
Monday, Dec. 26
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|21
|11
|8
|2
|40
|23
|41
|Sheffield United
|21
|11
|5
|5
|35
|19
|38
|Blackburn
|22
|12
|0
|10
|25
|26
|36
|Preston
|22
|9
|7
|6
|22
|21
|34
|Watford
|21
|9
|6
|6
|28
|22
|33
|Norwich
|21
|9
|5
|7
|29
|23
|32
|QPR
|21
|9
|4
|8
|26
|24
|31
|Millwall
|21
|9
|4
|8
|26
|25
|31
|Swansea
|21
|8
|7
|6
|27
|28
|31
|Sunderland
|21
|8
|6
|7
|29
|23
|30
|Luton Town
|21
|7
|9
|5
|23
|22
|30
|Coventry
|19
|8
|5
|6
|21
|18
|29
|Reading
|21
|9
|2
|10
|23
|30
|29
|Birmingham
|21
|7
|7
|7
|23
|20
|28
|Middlesbrough
|21
|7
|6
|8
|29
|26
|27
|Bristol City
|22
|7
|6
|9
|30
|30
|27
|Rotherham
|22
|6
|8
|8
|26
|29
|26
|Stoke
|21
|7
|4
|10
|22
|27
|25
|Cardiff
|21
|7
|3
|11
|17
|25
|24
|Hull
|21
|7
|3
|11
|25
|39
|24
|West Brom
|20
|5
|8
|7
|24
|24
|23
|Wigan
|21
|6
|5
|10
|21
|31
|23
|Blackpool
|21
|6
|4
|11
|24
|33
|22
|Huddersfield
|20
|5
|4
|11
|19
|26
|19
___
Saturday, Dec. 3
Sunderland 3, Millwall 0
Saturday, Dec. 10
Blackburn 1, Preston 4
Rotherham 1, Bristol City 3
Reading vs. Coventry, 9 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
QPR vs. Burnley, 8 a.m.
Watford vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 12
Sunderland vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Birmingham vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Bristol City vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Blackburn, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Luton Town vs. Millwall, 6:30 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 19
Wigan vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Coventry vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ipswich
|21
|13
|6
|2
|41
|21
|45
|Plymouth
|20
|13
|4
|3
|39
|24
|43
|Sheffield Wednesday
|20
|12
|5
|3
|35
|16
|41
|Barnsley
|19
|10
|3
|6
|25
|16
|33
|Bolton
|20
|9
|5
|6
|24
|19
|32
|Peterborough
|21
|10
|1
|10
|36
|27
|31
|Derby
|19
|8
|6
|5
|23
|16
|30
|Portsmouth
|18
|7
|8
|3
|26
|20
|29
|Shrewsbury
|21
|8
|5
|8
|22
|23
|29
|Port Vale
|20
|8
|5
|7
|23
|28
|29
|Wycombe
|20
|8
|4
|8
|27
|24
|28
|Exeter
|20
|7
|5
|8
|32
|30
|26
|Lincoln
|19
|6
|8
|5
|21
|23
|26
|Oxford United
|20
|6
|7
|7
|26
|22
|25
|Bristol Rovers
|20
|6
|7
|7
|31
|34
|25
|Cheltenham
|19
|7
|4
|8
|16
|21
|25
|Charlton
|20
|5
|9
|6
|30
|28
|24
|Fleetwood Town
|20
|4
|11
|5
|21
|20
|23
|Accrington Stanley
|20
|5
|6
|9
|20
|31
|21
|Cambridge United
|20
|6
|2
|12
|19
|32
|20
|Forest Green
|20
|4
|5
|11
|18
|39
|17
|Milton Keynes Dons
|19
|4
|3
|12
|18
|29
|15
|Burton Albion
|20
|3
|6
|11
|26
|41
|15
|Morecambe
|20
|2
|9
|9
|16
|31
|15
___
Friday, Dec. 2
Bolton 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Charlton 0, Cheltenham 1
Ipswich 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Morecambe 1, Exeter 1
Peterborough 1, Barnsley 2
Plymouth 0, Port Vale 2
Saturday, Dec. 3
Derby 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Burton Albion 1
Shrewsbury 2, Lincoln 0
Forest Green 2, Cambridge United 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Oxford United 1
Sunday, Dec. 4
Wycombe 2, Portsmouth 0
Saturday, Dec. 10
Ipswich 2, Peterborough 1
Shrewsbury 3, Bolton 2
Burton Albion vs. Derby, 9 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Cheltenham, 9 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol Rovers vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd
Oxford United vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. ppd
Saturday, Dec. 17
Barnsley vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|20
|15
|3
|2
|33
|12
|48
|Stevenage
|20
|13
|4
|3
|31
|16
|43
|Northampton
|20
|11
|6
|3
|34
|20
|39
|Barrow
|20
|11
|1
|8
|27
|24
|34
|Carlisle
|20
|8
|9
|3
|31
|21
|33
|Bradford
|20
|9
|6
|5
|26
|20
|33
|Mansfield Town
|20
|10
|3
|7
|29
|27
|33
|Salford
|20
|9
|4
|7
|23
|18
|31
|Swindon
|20
|8
|7
|5
|24
|21
|31
|Walsall
|20
|8
|6
|6
|25
|17
|30
|AFC Wimbledon
|20
|8
|5
|7
|25
|24
|29
|Stockport County
|20
|8
|4
|8
|29
|22
|28
|Doncaster
|20
|8
|4
|8
|23
|27
|28
|Tranmere
|20
|7
|6
|7
|19
|16
|27
|Crewe
|19
|6
|7
|6
|18
|22
|25
|Grimsby Town
|19
|6
|6
|7
|20
|19
|24
|Sutton United
|20
|6
|5
|9
|18
|26
|23
|Newport County
|20
|6
|4
|10
|20
|23
|22
|Crawley Town
|21
|5
|6
|10
|22
|32
|21
|Harrogate Town
|20
|5
|4
|11
|24
|30
|19
|Rochdale
|20
|4
|3
|13
|14
|29
|15
|Hartlepool
|21
|3
|6
|12
|18
|39
|15
|Colchester
|20
|3
|5
|12
|18
|28
|14
|Gillingham
|20
|2
|8
|10
|6
|24
|14
___
Friday, Dec. 2
Crewe 1, Newport County 2
Doncaster 0, Walsall 2
Stevenage 5, Barrow 0
Saturday, Dec. 3
AFC Wimbledon 1, Grimsby Town 0
Gillingham 0, Salford 3
Leyton Orient 3, Bradford 0
Carlisle 1, Sutton United 1
Crawley Town 2, Swindon 0
Hartlepool 0, Stockport County 5
Mansfield Town 2, Colchester 1
Northampton 0, Tranmere 0
Rochdale 1, Harrogate Town 4
Friday, Dec. 9
Crawley Town 0, Hartlepool 2
Saturday, Dec. 10
Carlisle vs. Barrow, 8 a.m. ppd
Crewe vs. Leyton Orient, 8 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Northampton, 8 a.m. ppd
Rochdale vs. Stockport County, 9 a.m. ppd
Grimsby Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. ppd
Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Gillingham vs. Bradford, 8 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
AFC Wimbledon vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.