AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 23 16 5 2 0 34 66 53 Providence 22 14 3 3 2 33 68 57 Bridgeport 22 13 5 4 0 30 81 68 WB/Scranton 21 12 6 1 2 27 67 51 Charlotte 23 12 8 2 1 27 69 71 Lehigh Valley 21 10 9 1 1 22 58 63 Springfield 23 8 10 1 4 21 63 68 Hartford 21 6 10 1 4 17 47 68

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 23 14 8 1 0 29 77 71 Rochester 21 11 8 1 1 24 68 73 Cleveland 20 10 7 1 2 23 76 82 Syracuse 22 9 9 2 2 22 84 83 Belleville 22 10 11 1 0 21 79 87 Utica 18 7 7 3 1 18 51 55 Laval 23 7 13 3 0 17 75 94

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 22 15 6 0 1 31 81 60 Texas 22 11 7 2 2 26 77 65 Rockford 20 12 7 0 1 25 78 66 Manitoba 18 10 5 2 1 23 59 53 Iowa 21 9 8 2 2 22 64 68 Grand Rapids 22 10 11 1 0 21 67 86 Chicago 18 6 10 2 0 14 48 71

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 22 15 6 1 0 31 66 52 Calgary 20 13 6 1 0 27 83 56 Ontario 20 12 7 0 1 25 61 50 San Jose 22 12 9 0 1 25 62 64 Coachella Valley 17 11 4 2 0 24 59 49 Abbotsford 20 11 7 1 1 24 70 71 Tucson 19 10 7 2 0 22 59 61 Bakersfield 21 8 12 1 0 17 58 69 Henderson 23 7 15 0 1 15 57 71 San Diego 22 6 16 0 0 12 57 79

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 2

Milwaukee 2, Hartford 0

Toronto 5, Syracuse 2

Grand Rapids 2, Springfield 1

Lehigh Valley 2, Charlotte 1

WB/Scranton 8, Cleveland 1

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled