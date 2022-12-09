COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

9 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 25 21 3 1 43 100 53
New Jersey 26 21 4 1 43 96 57
Toronto 28 17 5 6 40 88 66
Carolina 26 14 6 6 34 77 73
Tampa Bay 26 16 9 1 33 91 81
Pittsburgh 26 14 8 4 32 93 79
N.Y. Islanders 27 16 11 0 32 86 73
Detroit 26 13 8 5 31 82 83
N.Y. Rangers 28 13 10 5 31 87 81
Florida 27 13 10 4 30 95 89
Montreal 26 13 11 2 28 80 92
Washington 28 12 12 4 28 78 86
Buffalo 26 12 13 1 25 105 96
Philadelphia 27 9 13 5 23 65 89
Ottawa 25 10 14 1 21 77 83
Columbus 25 8 15 2 18 71 105

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 28 19 8 1 39 95 76
Winnipeg 25 17 7 1 35 84 63
Seattle 25 15 7 3 33 90 79
Dallas 26 14 7 5 33 98 76
Los Angeles 29 14 11 4 32 97 104
Edmonton 27 15 12 0 30 97 95
Calgary 26 13 10 3 29 81 79
Minnesota 25 13 10 2 28 81 79
Colorado 24 13 10 1 27 78 70
Vancouver 27 12 12 3 27 97 106
Nashville 24 12 10 2 26 65 75
St. Louis 27 12 15 0 24 82 105
San Jose 29 8 16 5 21 87 109
Arizona 24 7 13 4 18 63 89
Chicago 25 7 14 4 18 61 91
Anaheim 27 7 17 3 17 69 114

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Washington 4, Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 9, Columbus 4

Calgary 5, Minnesota 3

Boston 4, Colorado 0

Edmonton 8, Arizona 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, Vegas 1

Vancouver 6, San Jose 5, OT

Thursday's Games

Toronto 5, Los Angeles 0

Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 2

Florida 5, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 2

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.

