Viernes 9 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NBA Glance

9 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 21 5 .808
Brooklyn 14 12 .538 7
Toronto 13 12 .520
Philadelphia 12 12 .500 8
New York 12 13 .480

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 13 12 .520
Miami 12 14 .462
Washington 11 14 .440 2
Charlotte 7 18 .280 6
Orlando 6 20 .231

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 18 6 .750
Cleveland 16 9 .640
Indiana 13 12 .520
Chicago 10 14 .417 8
Detroit 7 20 .259 12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
New Orleans 16 8 .667
Memphis 16 9 .640 ½
Dallas 13 11 .542 3
San Antonio 7 18 .280
Houston 7 18 .280

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 14 10 .583
Utah 15 12 .556 ½
Portland 13 11 .542 1
Minnesota 12 12 .500 2
Oklahoma City 11 14 .440

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 16 9 .640
Sacramento 13 10 .565 2
L.A. Clippers 14 13 .519 3
Golden State 13 13 .500
L.A. Lakers 10 14 .417

___

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 116, L.A. Clippers 111, OT

Brooklyn 122, Charlotte 116

Toronto 126, L.A. Lakers 113

New York 113, Atlanta 89

Memphis 123, Oklahoma City 102

Milwaukee 126, Sacramento 113

New Orleans 104, Detroit 98

Chicago 115, Washington 111

Minnesota 121, Indiana 115

Utah 124, Golden State 123

Boston 125, Phoenix 98

Thursday's Games

Miami 115, L.A. Clippers 110

San Antonio 118, Houston 109

Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at Miami, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at New York, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

