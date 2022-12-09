COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 8 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-RUSSIA/GRINER-ARRIVAL

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 09

8 de Diciembre de 2022

Griner expected to arrive in Texas after release from Russia

Start: 09 Dec 2022 01:45 GMT

End: 09 Dec 2022 02:45 GMT

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA - Bump shot outside Kelly Field, where U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner is expected to arrive after being released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for former arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None.

DIGITAL: None.

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

