ADVISORY USA-RUSSIA/GRINER-ARRIVAL

Griner expected to arrive in Texas after release from Russia
Start: 09 Dec 2022 01:45 GMT
End: 09 Dec 2022 02:45 GMT
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA - Bump shot outside Kelly Field, where U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner is expected to arrive after being released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for former arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None.
DIGITAL: None.
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com