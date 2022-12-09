ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/MOON-SPLASHDOWN

Splashdown of Artemis 1 mission capsule

Start: 11 Dec 2022 15:55 GMT

End: 11 Dec 2022 16:55 GMT

SPACE/AT SEA - NASA's Orion space capsule is expected to spashdown after a crewless voyage around the moon and back. The Artemis program is aimed at returning astronauts to the lunar surface this decade and establishing a sustainable base there as a stepping stone to future human exploration of Mars.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - NASA TV coverage begins

1740GMT - Splashdown

2030GMT APPROX - Post-splashdown news conference (Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX)

TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

