Viernes 9 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/MOON-SPLASHDOWN

REUTERS

DEC 09

9 de Diciembre de 2022

Splashdown of Artemis 1 mission capsule

Start: 11 Dec 2022 15:55 GMT

End: 11 Dec 2022 16:55 GMT

SPACE/AT SEA - NASA's Orion space capsule is expected to spashdown after a crewless voyage around the moon and back. The Artemis program is aimed at returning astronauts to the lunar surface this decade and establishing a sustainable base there as a stepping stone to future human exploration of Mars.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - NASA TV coverage begins

1740GMT - Splashdown

2030GMT APPROX - Post-splashdown news conference (Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX)

TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: At sea

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

