ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/MOON-SPLASHDOWN

Splashdown of Artemis 1 mission capsule
Start: 11 Dec 2022 15:55 GMT
End: 11 Dec 2022 16:55 GMT
SPACE/AT SEA - NASA's Orion space capsule is expected to spashdown after a crewless voyage around the moon and back. The Artemis program is aimed at returning astronauts to the lunar surface this decade and establishing a sustainable base there as a stepping stone to future human exploration of Mars.
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT - NASA TV coverage begins
1740GMT - Splashdown
2030GMT APPROX - Post-splashdown news conference (Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX)
TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo
DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo
Source: NASA TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: At sea
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com