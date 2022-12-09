ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/MOON-JAPAN

SpaceX launches lunar lander for ispace
Start: 11 Dec 2022 07:15 GMT
End: 11 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches a lunar lander for ispace a Japan-based company.
SCHEDULE:
0738GMT - Scheduled launch time
TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE (postponed from 27/11, 30/11, 07/12)
