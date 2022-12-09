COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/MOON-JAPAN

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 09

9 de Diciembre de 2022

SpaceX launches lunar lander for ispace

Start: 11 Dec 2022 07:15 GMT

End: 11 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches a lunar lander for ispace a Japan-based company.

SCHEDULE:

0738GMT - Scheduled launch time

TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE (postponed from 27/11, 30/11, 07/12)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. No resales

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. No resales

Source: SPACEX

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

