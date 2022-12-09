COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-WORLDCUP-NLD-ARG/FANS

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 09

9 de Diciembre de 2022

Soccer fans gather in Buenos Aires and Amsterdam watch Argentina play the Netherlands

Start: 09 Dec 2022 18:55 GMT

End: 09 Dec 2022 19:55 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS WILL BE A MIXED EVENT BETWEEN FAN ZONES IN BUENOS AIRES & AMSTERDAM

==

BUENOS AIRES / AMSTERDAM - Soccer fans gather in Buenos Aires and Amsterdam watch Argentina play the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals.

SCHEDULE:

1900GMT Kickoff

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

