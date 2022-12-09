ADVISORY SOCCER-WORLDCUP-MAR-POR/FANS-LISBON

Soccer fans in Lisbon watch Portugal play Morocco
Start: 10 Dec 2022 15:00 GMT
End: 10 Dec 2022 16:00 GMT
LISBON - Soccer fans gather in Lisbon to watch Morocco play Portugal in the World Cup quarter-finals.
SCHEDULE:
1500GMT Kickoff
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all / Music not cleared for use. Please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound
DIGITAL: Access all / Music not cleared for use. Please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: Mixed
Location: Portugal
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com