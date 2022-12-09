COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 9 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ENG-FRA/FANS -- MIXED LIVE --

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 09

9 de Diciembre de 2022

Soccer fans gather in Paris & London to watch France v England

Start: 10 Dec 2022 18:45 GMT

End: 10 Dec 2022 19:45 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS WILL BE MIXED LIVE EVENT BEWTWEEN PARIS AND LONDON FANS

==

PARIS / LONDON - Soccer fans gather in a Paris bar and a London Fan zone to watch France play England in the World Cup quarter-finals.

SCHEDULE:

1900GMT Kickoff

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all / Music not cleared for use. Please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound

DIGITAL: Access all / Music not cleared for use. Please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

