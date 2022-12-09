ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-NEWSER

China health ministry holds briefing on COVID curbs

Start: 09 Dec 2022 06:50 GMT

End: 09 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The relevant departments and bureaus of the National Health and Health Commission and the National Disease Control Bureau will attend a briefing and answer questions on China’s Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use China.

DIGITAL: No use China.

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH MANDARIN SPEECH AND ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com