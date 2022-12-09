COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 9 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH-- USA-RUSSIA/GRINER-BOUT-RETURN

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 09

9 de Diciembre de 2022

Footage of Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout exchange

Start: 09 Dec 2022 08:13 GMT

End: 09 Dec 2022 08:18 GMT

--EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: VARIOUS LOCATIONS: UAE, RUSSIA, UNIDENTIFIED LOCATION--

Footage of Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout exchange

Restrictions:

Broadcast: No access Russia, Do not obscure logo

Digital: No access Russia, Do not obscure logo

Source: RU24

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

