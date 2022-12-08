COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
NHL Expanded Glance

8 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 24 20 3 1 41 96 53 14-0-1 6-3-0 5-3-0
Toronto 27 16 5 6 38 83 66 8-2-3 8-3-3 4-1-1
Detroit 25 13 7 5 31 81 78 7-4-3 6-3-2 2-3-2
Tampa Bay 25 15 9 1 31 86 79 8-4-1 7-5-0 5-3-0
Florida 26 12 10 4 28 90 88 6-2-3 6-8-1 3-1-1
Montreal 26 13 11 2 28 80 92 6-6-0 7-5-2 3-2-0
Buffalo 26 12 13 1 25 105 96 6-8-1 6-5-0 4-6-1
Ottawa 25 10 14 1 21 77 83 6-8-0 4-6-1 2-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
New Jersey 26 21 4 1 43 96 57 10-3-1 11-1-0 5-2-0
Carolina 26 14 6 6 34 77 73 5-3-1 9-3-5 4-1-0
Pittsburgh 26 14 8 4 32 93 79 7-3-2 7-5-2 4-0-1
N.Y. Islanders 27 16 11 0 32 86 73 9-5-0 7-6-0 6-2-0
N.Y. Rangers 27 12 10 5 29 82 80 5-6-4 7-4-1 1-4-0
Washington 28 12 12 4 28 78 86 7-4-1 5-8-3 3-2-1
Philadelphia 27 9 13 5 23 65 89 6-8-1 3-5-4 2-5-4
Columbus 25 8 15 2 18 71 105 6-10-1 2-5-1 3-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Winnipeg 24 16 7 1 33 79 61 10-3-0 6-4-1 8-2-0
Dallas 26 14 7 5 33 98 76 7-3-3 7-4-2 6-2-3
Minnesota 24 13 9 2 28 78 74 7-6-1 6-3-1 4-2-0
Colorado 23 13 9 1 27 78 66 5-3-1 8-6-0 5-2-1
Nashville 23 12 9 2 26 63 70 7-3-2 5-6-0 3-3-0
St. Louis 26 12 14 0 24 80 100 5-6-0 7-8-0 2-3-0
Arizona 23 7 12 4 18 61 81 1-2-1 6-10-3 0-2-2
Chicago 25 7 14 4 18 61 91 4-7-2 3-7-2 0-5-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 27 19 7 1 39 94 71 7-5-0 12-2-1 5-4-1
Seattle 25 15 7 3 33 90 79 7-6-2 8-1-1 7-2-1
Los Angeles 28 14 10 4 32 97 99 7-5-2 7-5-2 2-4-2
Edmonton 26 14 12 0 28 89 93 7-7-0 7-5-0 3-2-0
Calgary 25 12 10 3 27 76 76 9-5-1 3-5-2 3-2-0
Vancouver 26 11 12 3 25 91 101 5-6-1 6-6-2 5-2-0
San Jose 28 8 16 4 20 82 103 2-8-4 6-8-0 1-3-3
Anaheim 27 7 17 3 17 69 114 5-6-0 2-11-3 3-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 3, Chicago 0

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2

Los Angeles 5, Ottawa 2

Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Islanders 4

Winnipeg 5, Florida 2

Toronto 4, Dallas 0

Montreal 4, Seattle 2

Anaheim 4, Carolina 3, OT

Wednesday's Games

Washington 4, Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 9, Columbus 4

Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

