NBA Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|20
|5
|.800
|—
|Brooklyn
|14
|12
|.538
|6½
|Toronto
|13
|12
|.520
|7
|Philadelphia
|12
|12
|.500
|7½
|New York
|12
|13
|.480
|8
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Miami
|11
|14
|.440
|2
|Washington
|11
|14
|.440
|2
|Charlotte
|7
|18
|.280
|6
|Orlando
|6
|20
|.231
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Cleveland
|16
|9
|.640
|2½
|Indiana
|13
|12
|.520
|5½
|Chicago
|10
|14
|.417
|8
|Detroit
|7
|20
|.259
|12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Dallas
|13
|11
|.542
|3
|Houston
|7
|17
|.292
|9
|San Antonio
|6
|18
|.250
|10
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Portland
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|Utah
|14
|12
|.538
|1
|Minnesota
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Oklahoma City
|11
|14
|.440
|3½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Sacramento
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|14
|12
|.538
|3
|Golden State
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|14
|.417
|6
___
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 116, Miami 96
Cleveland 116, L.A. Lakers 102
Dallas 116, Denver 115
Wednesday's Games
Orlando 116, L.A. Clippers 111, OT
Brooklyn 122, Charlotte 116
New York 113, Atlanta 89
Toronto 126, L.A. Lakers 113
Chicago 115, Washington 111
Memphis 123, Oklahoma City 102
Milwaukee 126, Sacramento 113
Minnesota 121, Indiana 115
New Orleans 104, Detroit 98
Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Antonio at Miami, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.