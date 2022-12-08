COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
NBA Glance

8 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 20 5 .800
Brooklyn 14 12 .538
Toronto 13 12 .520 7
Philadelphia 12 12 .500
New York 12 13 .480 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 13 12 .520
Miami 11 14 .440 2
Washington 11 14 .440 2
Charlotte 7 18 .280 6
Orlando 6 20 .231

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 18 6 .750
Cleveland 16 9 .640
Indiana 13 12 .520
Chicago 10 14 .417 8
Detroit 7 20 .259 12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
New Orleans 16 8 .667
Memphis 16 9 .640 ½
Dallas 13 11 .542 3
Houston 7 17 .292 9
San Antonio 6 18 .250 10

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 14 10 .583
Portland 13 11 .542 1
Utah 14 12 .538 1
Minnesota 12 12 .500 2
Oklahoma City 11 14 .440

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 16 8 .667
Sacramento 13 10 .565
L.A. Clippers 14 12 .538 3
Golden State 13 12 .520
L.A. Lakers 10 14 .417 6

___

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 116, Miami 96

Cleveland 116, L.A. Lakers 102

Dallas 116, Denver 115

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 116, L.A. Clippers 111, OT

Brooklyn 122, Charlotte 116

New York 113, Atlanta 89

Toronto 126, L.A. Lakers 113

Chicago 115, Washington 111

Memphis 123, Oklahoma City 102

Milwaukee 126, Sacramento 113

Minnesota 121, Indiana 115

New Orleans 104, Detroit 98

Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at Miami, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

