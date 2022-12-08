COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 8 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

8 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 22 14 3 3 2 33 68 57
Hershey 22 15 5 2 0 32 62 51
Bridgeport 21 13 4 4 0 30 79 64
Charlotte 22 12 7 2 1 27 68 69
WB/Scranton 20 11 6 1 2 25 59 50
Lehigh Valley 20 9 9 1 1 20 56 62
Springfield 22 8 10 0 4 20 62 66
Hartford 20 6 9 1 4 17 47 66

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 22 13 8 1 0 27 72 69
Rochester 21 11 8 1 1 24 68 73
Cleveland 19 10 6 1 2 23 75 74
Syracuse 21 9 8 2 2 22 82 78
Belleville 22 10 11 1 0 21 79 87
Utica 18 7 7 3 1 18 51 55
Laval 23 7 13 3 0 17 75 94

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 20 14 6 0 0 28 78 58
Texas 22 11 7 2 2 26 77 65
Manitoba 18 10 5 2 1 23 59 53
Rockford 19 11 7 0 1 23 76 65
Iowa 21 9 8 2 2 22 64 68
Grand Rapids 21 9 11 1 0 19 65 85
Chicago 18 6 10 2 0 14 48 71

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 22 15 6 1 0 31 66 52
Calgary 20 13 6 1 0 27 83 56
Ontario 19 12 6 0 1 25 60 47
San Jose 22 12 9 0 1 25 62 64
Coachella Valley 17 11 4 2 0 24 59 49
Abbotsford 20 11 7 1 1 24 70 71
Tucson 19 10 7 2 0 22 59 61
Bakersfield 21 8 12 1 0 17 58 69
Henderson 22 6 15 0 1 13 54 70
San Diego 22 6 16 0 0 12 57 79

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 2, Bakersfield 1

Hershey 4, Charlotte 2

Wednesday's Games

Belleville 4, Toronto 2

Grand Rapids 6, Iowa 2

Hartford 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Syracuse 5, Rochester 1

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

Partidos Grupo B del Mundial Qatar 2022: Horarios y canales para ver en Perú

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La adicción a las drogas de Kirstie Alley y cómo la acercó a la Iglesia de la Cienciología

La adicción a las drogas de Kirstie Alley y cómo la acercó a la Iglesia de la Cienciología

La razón por la que Tarantino no quiso a Johnny Depp en “Pulp Fiction”: la lista de posibles protagonistas que se hizo viral

Ranking HBO Max: estas son las películas más populares entre el público argentino

El archivo inédito de Elizabeth Taylor: un romance con Colin Farrell y la noche que un ex la apuntó con un arma

Series para maratonear hoy disponibles en Netflix Argentina

TENDENCIAS

Qué se sabe hoy sobre la nueva subvariante XBB de Ómicron

Qué se sabe hoy sobre la nueva subvariante XBB de Ómicron

Protocolos COVID: pese al aumento de casos, la disparidad y la ausencia de reglas claras rige en el mundo

Siete beneficios saludables de estar al aire libre, según la ciencia

Los detalles del acuerdo europeo que prohíbe importar productos que causen deforestación en sus países de origen

Siete videojuegos para jugar en familia

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Danna Paola besó a una bailarina y así reaccionó su novio Alex Hoyer

Danna Paola besó a una bailarina y así reaccionó su novio Alex Hoyer

En helicóptero y enmarrocado: Pedro Castillo fue trasladado a la Diroes, prisión donde está Alberto Fujimori

Pedro Castillo: cantante pide a los peruanos no confundirlo con el expresidente por tener el mismo nombre

Las últimas 24 horas de Pedro Castillo en el poder: malas decisiones y un autogolpe que lo llevó al desafuero

Giovanny Jaramillo Rojas, viaje una cárcel de mujeres y cómo hacer periodismo desde la literatura (y viceversa)