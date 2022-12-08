ADVISORY SPAIN-EUROPE/ENERGY

Spain, France and Portugal leaders joint declaration after green hydrogen corridor summit
Start: 09 Dec 2022 10:55 GMT
End: 09 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT
ALICANTE - Spain´s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, French President Emmanuel Macron, Portuguese President António Costa, and the European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen make joint declaration after the Green Hydrogen Corridor Summit Barcelona - Marseille (H2MED).
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT - Arrivals
1110GMT - Joint news conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: SPANISH GOVERNMENT TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Spain
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com