Jueves 8 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY SPAIN-EUROPE/ENERGY

REUTERS

DEC 08

8 de Diciembre de 2022

Spain, France and Portugal leaders joint declaration after green hydrogen corridor summit

Start: 09 Dec 2022 10:55 GMT

End: 09 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

ALICANTE - Spain´s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, French President Emmanuel Macron, Portuguese President António Costa, and the European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen make joint declaration after the Green Hydrogen Corridor Summit Barcelona - Marseille (H2MED).

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Arrivals

1110GMT - Joint news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: SPANISH GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

