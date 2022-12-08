ADVISORY SPAIN-EU/MEDITERRANEAN-NEWSER -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Med country leaders hold news conferences
Start: 09 Dec 2022 19:00 GMT
End: 09 Dec 2022 20:00 GMT
ALICANTE - News conferences of leaders of the Mediterranean countries from Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Malta, Cyprus, Slovenia and Croatia after the Euro-Mediterranean Summit (9MED).
SCHEDULE:
From 1900GMT - Leaders news conferences
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: EUMED SUMMIT POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Spain
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com