ADVISORY SAUDI-CHINA/

Xi Jinping expected to hold talks with Saudi leaders
Start: 08 Dec 2022 09:16 GMT
End: 08 Dec 2022 09:21 GMT
RIYADH - Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to hold talks with Saudi leaders during a two-day visit to the kingdom where he will also attend summits with other Arab leaders.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: EKHBARIYAH TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Saudi Arabia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS LANGUAGES
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com