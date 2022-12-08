COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 8 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY SAUDI-CHINA/

REUTERS

DEC 08

8 de Diciembre de 2022

Xi Jinping expected to hold talks with Saudi leaders

Start: 08 Dec 2022 09:16 GMT

End: 08 Dec 2022 09:21 GMT

RIYADH - Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to hold talks with Saudi leaders during a two-day visit to the kingdom where he will also attend summits with other Arab leaders.

Reuters

