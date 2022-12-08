COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 8 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-HEALTH NEWSER

REUTERS

DEC 08

8 de Diciembre de 2022

China holds COVID news conference

Start: 08 Dec 2022 06:50 GMT

End: 08 Dec 2022 08:15 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA – The relevant departments and bureaus of the National Health and Health Commission and the National Disease Control Bureau will attend a briefing and answer questions on China’s COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use China.

DIGITAL: No use China.

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1: MANDARIN SPEECH / CHANNEL 2: ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

