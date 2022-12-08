ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-HEALTH NEWSER

China holds COVID news conference
Start: 08 Dec 2022 06:50 GMT
End: 08 Dec 2022 08:15 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA – The relevant departments and bureaus of the National Health and Health Commission and the National Disease Control Bureau will attend a briefing and answer questions on China’s COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use China.
DIGITAL: No use China.
Source: CCTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1: MANDARIN SPEECH / CHANNEL 2: ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com