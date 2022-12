More suspects to arrive at German Federal Prosecutor’s office after raids

Start: 08 Dec 2022 09:11 GMT

End: 08 Dec 2022 09:15 GMT

KARLSRUHE – More suspects may arrive at the Federal Prosecutor’s office after Wednesday’s coup plot raids.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com