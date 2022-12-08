COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY --FLASH--USA-RUSSIA/BOUT-ARRIVAL--UPDATED SOURCE/RESTRIX

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 08

8 de Diciembre de 2022

Released arms dealer Viktor Bout arrives in Moscow

Start: 08 Dec 2022 21:35 GMT

End: 08 Dec 2022 21:41 GMT

--EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS EDIT CONTAINS ACCESS ALL REUTERS STILLS OF PLANE ARRIVING--

MOSCOW - Released arms dealer Viktor Bout arrives in Moscow

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Part No use Russia / Part Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: Part No use Russia / Part Do not obscure logo

Source: RURTR/ REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Nick Carter fue acusado de violar a una menor

TikTok: 6 influencers que consiguieron millones de seguidores este 2022

Pedro Castillo ratifica pedido de asilo a México acusando persecución política en su contra

