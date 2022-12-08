COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-USA/SACOOLAS--UPDATED SOURCE/RESTRIX--

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 08

8 de Diciembre de 2022

Sentencing expected for Anne Sacoolas, wife of U.S. diplomat

Start: 08 Dec 2022 14:15 GMT

End: 08 Dec 2022 15:15 GMT

LONDON - Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, is expected to be sentenced after pleading guilty to causing the death of a teenager by driving carelessly in England three years ago

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all, news and current affairs use only. Usage should be fair and accurate, not to be used for party political broadcasts, light entertainment or satirical purposes. Usage outside these conditions may constitute contempt of court.

DIGITAL: Access all, news and current affairs use only. Usage should be fair and accurate, not to be used for party political broadcasts, light entertainment or satirical purposes. Usage outside these conditions may constitute contempt of court.

Source: CROWN COPYRIGHT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

