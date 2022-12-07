COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 7 de Diciembre de 2022
NHL Glance

7 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 24 20 3 1 41 96 53
Toronto 26 15 5 6 36 79 66
Detroit 25 13 7 5 31 81 78
Tampa Bay 25 15 9 1 31 86 79
Florida 25 12 9 4 28 88 83
Montreal 25 12 11 2 26 76 90
Buffalo 25 11 13 1 23 96 92
Ottawa 25 10 14 1 21 77 83

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 26 21 4 1 43 96 57
Carolina 25 14 6 5 33 74 69
Pittsburgh 26 14 8 4 32 93 79
N.Y. Islanders 27 16 11 0 32 86 73
N.Y. Rangers 27 12 10 5 29 82 80
Washington 27 11 12 4 26 74 85
Philadelphia 26 9 12 5 23 64 85
Columbus 24 8 14 2 18 67 96

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 25 14 6 5 33 98 72
Winnipeg 23 15 7 1 31 74 59
Minnesota 24 13 9 2 28 78 74
Colorado 23 13 9 1 27 78 66
Nashville 23 12 9 2 26 63 70
St. Louis 26 12 14 0 24 80 100
Arizona 23 7 12 4 18 61 81
Chicago 25 7 14 4 18 61 91

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 27 19 7 1 39 94 71
Seattle 24 15 6 3 33 88 75
Los Angeles 28 14 10 4 32 97 99
Edmonton 26 14 12 0 28 89 93
Calgary 25 12 10 3 27 76 76
Vancouver 26 11 12 3 25 91 101
San Jose 28 8 16 4 20 82 103
Anaheim 26 6 17 3 15 65 111

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Colorado 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, St. Louis 4

Vegas 4, Boston 3, SO

Washington 3, Edmonton 2

Calgary 3, Arizona 2

Vancouver 7, Montreal 6, OT

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 3, Chicago 0

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2

Los Angeles 5, Ottawa 2

Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Islanders 4

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

