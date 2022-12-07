NBA Leaders

THROUGH DECEMBER 6
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic, DAL
|23
|259
|173
|756
|32.9
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|19
|223
|145
|606
|31.9
|Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC
|22
|235
|197
|689
|31.3
|Tatum, BOS
|24
|242
|172
|738
|30.8
|Curry, GS
|23
|233
|106
|689
|30.0
|Durant, BKN
|25
|265
|178
|747
|29.9
|Mitchell, CLE
|23
|233
|113
|668
|29.0
|Morant, MEM
|20
|198
|136
|569
|28.5
|Booker, PHO
|24
|244
|136
|681
|28.4
|Young, ATL
|22
|194
|171
|607
|27.6
|Davis, LAL
|21
|217
|130
|573
|27.3
|Brown, BOS
|23
|228
|104
|615
|26.7
|James, LAL
|17
|171
|56
|439
|25.8
|DeRozan, CHI
|23
|208
|160
|586
|25.5
|Simons, POR
|22
|187
|76
|543
|24.7
|Williamson, NO
|18
|163
|96
|425
|23.6
|Fox, SAC
|21
|180
|86
|486
|23.1
|Edwards, MIN
|23
|192
|86
|529
|23.0
|Grant, POR
|23
|172
|119
|528
|23.0
|Jokic, DEN
|21
|181
|105
|483
|23.0
___
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Claxton, BKN
|127
|174
|.730
|Gobert, MIN
|103
|158
|.652
|Poeltl, SA
|114
|178
|.640
|Jokic, DEN
|181
|287
|.631
|Zubac, LAC
|106
|169
|.627
|Ayton, PHO
|163
|262
|.622
|Richards, CHA
|88
|142
|.620
|Gordon, DEN
|134
|217
|.618
|Capela, ATL
|116
|189
|.614
|Allen, CLE
|105
|174
|.603
___
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Davis, LAL
|21
|69
|190
|259
|12.3
|Capela, ATL
|22
|98
|171
|269
|12.2
|Zubac, LAC
|25
|87
|200
|287
|11.5
|Gobert, MIN
|21
|77
|163
|240
|11.4
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|19
|39
|176
|215
|11.3
|Vucevic, CHI
|23
|51
|201
|252
|11.0
|Sabonis, SAC
|22
|48
|193
|241
|11.0
|Adams, MEM
|22
|110
|129
|239
|10.9
|Allen, CLE
|18
|53
|141
|194
|10.8
|Portis, MIL
|23
|56
|183
|239
|10.4
___
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Haliburton, IND
|22
|239
|10.9
|Young, ATL
|22
|212
|9.6
|Jokic, DEN
|21
|186
|8.9
|Doncic, DAL
|23
|200
|8.7
|Garland, CLE
|19
|150
|7.9
|Smart, BOS
|22
|168
|7.6
|Morant, MEM
|20
|149
|7.5
|Westbrook, LAL
|22
|165
|7.5
|Holiday, MIL
|18
|135
|7.5
|Green, GS
|23
|162
|7.0