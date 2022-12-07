COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 7 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NBA Leaders

7 de Diciembre de 2022

THROUGH DECEMBER 6

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Doncic, DAL 23 259 173 756 32.9
Antetokounmpo, MIL 19 223 145 606 31.9
Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC 22 235 197 689 31.3
Tatum, BOS 24 242 172 738 30.8
Curry, GS 23 233 106 689 30.0
Durant, BKN 25 265 178 747 29.9
Mitchell, CLE 23 233 113 668 29.0
Morant, MEM 20 198 136 569 28.5
Booker, PHO 24 244 136 681 28.4
Young, ATL 22 194 171 607 27.6
Davis, LAL 21 217 130 573 27.3
Brown, BOS 23 228 104 615 26.7
James, LAL 17 171 56 439 25.8
DeRozan, CHI 23 208 160 586 25.5
Simons, POR 22 187 76 543 24.7
Williamson, NO 18 163 96 425 23.6
Fox, SAC 21 180 86 486 23.1
Edwards, MIN 23 192 86 529 23.0
Grant, POR 23 172 119 528 23.0
Jokic, DEN 21 181 105 483 23.0

___

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Claxton, BKN 127 174 .730
Gobert, MIN 103 158 .652
Poeltl, SA 114 178 .640
Jokic, DEN 181 287 .631
Zubac, LAC 106 169 .627
Ayton, PHO 163 262 .622
Richards, CHA 88 142 .620
Gordon, DEN 134 217 .618
Capela, ATL 116 189 .614
Allen, CLE 105 174 .603

___

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Davis, LAL 21 69 190 259 12.3
Capela, ATL 22 98 171 269 12.2
Zubac, LAC 25 87 200 287 11.5
Gobert, MIN 21 77 163 240 11.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL 19 39 176 215 11.3
Vucevic, CHI 23 51 201 252 11.0
Sabonis, SAC 22 48 193 241 11.0
Adams, MEM 22 110 129 239 10.9
Allen, CLE 18 53 141 194 10.8
Portis, MIL 23 56 183 239 10.4

___

Assists

G AST AVG
Haliburton, IND 22 239 10.9
Young, ATL 22 212 9.6
Jokic, DEN 21 186 8.9
Doncic, DAL 23 200 8.7
Garland, CLE 19 150 7.9
Smart, BOS 22 168 7.6
Morant, MEM 20 149 7.5
Westbrook, LAL 22 165 7.5
Holiday, MIL 18 135 7.5
Green, GS 23 162 7.0

