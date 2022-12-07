COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 7 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Glance

6 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 20 5 .800
Brooklyn 13 12 .520 7
Philadelphia 12 12 .500
Toronto 12 12 .500
New York 11 13 .458

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 13 11 .542
Washington 11 13 .458 2
Miami 11 14 .440
Charlotte 7 17 .292 6
Orlando 5 20 .200

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 17 6 .739
Cleveland 16 9 .640 2
Indiana 13 11 .542
Chicago 9 14 .391 8
Detroit 7 19 .269 11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
New Orleans 15 8 .652
Memphis 15 9 .625 ½
Dallas 12 11 .522 3
Houston 7 17 .292
San Antonio 6 18 .250

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 14 9 .609
Portland 13 11 .542
Utah 14 12 .538
Minnesota 11 12 .478 3
Oklahoma City 11 13 .458

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 16 8 .667
Sacramento 13 9 .591 2
L.A. Clippers 14 11 .560
Golden State 13 12 .520
L.A. Lakers 10 13 .435

___

Monday's Games

L.A. Clippers 119, Charlotte 117

Milwaukee 109, Orlando 102

Boston 116, Toronto 110

Oklahoma City 121, Atlanta 114

Memphis 101, Miami 93

Dallas 130, Phoenix 111

Houston 132, Philadelphia 123, 2OT

Indiana 112, Golden State 104

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 116, L.A. Lakers 102

Detroit 116, Miami 96

Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 10 p.m.

