Goaltenders Goals Against Record

7 de Diciembre de 2022

THROUGH DECEMBER 6

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Linus Ullmark Boston 17 962 31 1.93
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 9 516 18 2.09
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 17 943 33 2.10
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 19 1142 43 2.26
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 19 1082 42 2.33
Matt Murray Toronto 9 539 21 2.34
Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 10 564 23 2.45
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 9 523 22 2.52
Jake Oettinger Dallas 18 991 42 2.54
Daniel Vladar Calgary 9 519 22 2.54
Ville Husso Detroit 18 1061 45 2.54
Logan Thompson Vegas 18 1082 46 2.55
Adin Hill Vegas 9 541 23 2.55
Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 48 2.56
Antti Raanta Carolina 9 526 23 2.62
Jeremy Swayman Boston 9 432 19 2.64
Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 37 2.64
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 19 1147 51 2.67
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 16 963 43 2.68
Frederik Andersen Carolina 8 485 22 2.72

___

Goaltenders Win Record

Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Linus Ullmark Boston 17 962 14 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 19 1142 13 5 1
Logan Thompson Vegas 18 1082 13 5 0
Martin Jones Seattle 19 1072 12 5 2
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 17 943 12 2 1
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 19 1147 11 4 4
Ville Husso Detroit 18 1061 11 4 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 17 1026 11 3 3
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 16 963 11 4 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 19 1136 10 8 1
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 19 1082 10 8 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 20 1122 9 11 0
Jake Oettinger Dallas 18 991 9 3 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 17 986 9 6 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 16 927 9 5 1
Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 8 9 2
Carter Hart Philadelphia 19 1122 8 7 4
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 19 1081 8 7 2
Jake Allen Montreal 17 1017 8 9 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 17 988 8 6 2
Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 8 4 3

___

Goaltenders Saves Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Linus Ullmark Boston 17 962 31 455 .936 14 1 0
Matt Murray Toronto 9 539 21 290 .932 6 1 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 19 1142 43 591 .932 13 5 1
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 19 1082 42 530 .927 10 8 0
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 9 516 18 220 .924 7 2 0
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 17 943 33 392 .922 12 2 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 9 523 22 260 .922 6 3 0
Logan Thompson Vegas 18 1082 46 537 .921 13 5 0
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 16 963 43 492 .920 11 4 1
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 17 1026 47 536 .919 11 3 3
Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 37 420 .919 8 4 3
Stuart Skinner Edmonton 14 820 40 439 .916 7 6 0
Ville Husso Detroit 18 1061 45 491 .916 11 4 3
Craig Anderson Buffalo 10 565 27 294 .916 5 4 0
Jake Oettinger Dallas 18 991 42 457 .916 9 3 3
Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 48 522 .916 8 9 2
Alex Stalock Chicago 7 328 16 171 .914 3 2 1
Daniel Vladar Calgary 9 519 22 233 .914 4 4 1
Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 10 564 23 243 .914 5 1 4
Karel Vejmelka Arizona 17 1010 51 527 .912 6 7 3

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record

Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 19 1142 3 13 5 1
Ville Husso Detroit 18 1061 3 11 4 3
Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 2 8 9 2
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 19 1082 2 10 8 0
Logan Thompson Vegas 18 1082 2 13 5 0
Karel Vejmelka Arizona 17 1010 2 6 7 3
Jake Oettinger Dallas 18 991 2 9 3 3
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 17 943 2 12 2 1
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 19 1147 1 11 4 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 20 1122 1 9 11 0
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 19 1081 1 8 7 2
Martin Jones Seattle 19 1072 1 12 5 2
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 17 1026 1 11 3 3
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 16 963 1 11 4 1
Linus Ullmark Boston 17 962 1 14 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 16 927 1 9 5 1
James Reimer San Jose 15 901 1 5 8 2
Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 1 8 4 3
Kaapo Kahkonen San Jose 11 655 1 3 6 2
Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 10 564 1 5 1 4
Matt Murray Toronto 9 539 1 6 1 2
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 9 523 1 6 3 0

