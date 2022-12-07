COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 7 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

AHL Glance

7 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 22 14 3 3 2 33 68 57
Hershey 22 15 5 2 0 32 62 51
Bridgeport 21 13 4 4 0 30 79 64
Charlotte 22 12 7 2 1 27 68 69
WB/Scranton 20 11 6 1 2 25 59 50
Lehigh Valley 19 9 8 1 1 20 54 59
Springfield 22 8 10 0 4 20 62 66
Hartford 19 5 9 1 4 15 44 64

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 21 13 7 1 0 27 70 65
Rochester 20 11 7 1 1 24 67 68
Cleveland 19 10 6 1 2 23 75 74
Syracuse 20 8 8 2 2 20 77 77
Belleville 21 9 11 1 0 19 75 85
Utica 18 7 7 3 1 18 51 55
Laval 23 7 13 3 0 17 75 94

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 20 14 6 0 0 28 78 58
Texas 22 11 7 2 2 26 77 65
Manitoba 18 10 5 2 1 23 59 53
Rockford 19 11 7 0 1 23 76 65
Iowa 20 9 7 2 2 22 62 62
Grand Rapids 20 8 11 1 0 17 59 83
Chicago 18 6 10 2 0 14 48 71

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 22 15 6 1 0 31 66 52
Calgary 20 13 6 1 0 27 83 56
Ontario 19 12 6 0 1 25 60 47
San Jose 22 12 9 0 1 25 62 64
Coachella Valley 17 11 4 2 0 24 59 49
Abbotsford 20 11 7 1 1 24 70 71
Tucson 19 10 7 2 0 22 59 61
Bakersfield 21 8 12 1 0 17 58 69
Henderson 22 6 15 0 1 13 54 70
San Diego 22 6 16 0 0 12 57 79

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 2, Bakersfield 1

Hershey 4, Charlotte 2

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

