ADVISORY --UNRESTRICTED-- USA-GUNS/SANDY HOOK-VIGIL-BIDEN

Biden speaks at vigil for victims of gun violence

Start: 07 Dec 2022 23:55 GMT

End: 08 Dec 2022 00:45 GMT

ST. MARK'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, WASHINGTON, D.C, USA - As the 10-year mark since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School approaches, U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks at a vigil for all victims of gun violence.

---

SCHEDULE:

0000GMT 08/12 Ceremony

0045GMT Biden Departs

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: WHITE HOUSE HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com