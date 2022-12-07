ADVISORY --UNRESTRICTED-- USA-GUNS/SANDY HOOK-VIGIL-BIDEN

Biden speaks at vigil for victims of gun violence
Start: 07 Dec 2022 23:55 GMT
End: 08 Dec 2022 00:45 GMT
ST. MARK'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, WASHINGTON, D.C, USA - As the 10-year mark since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School approaches, U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks at a vigil for all victims of gun violence.
---
SCHEDULE:
0000GMT 08/12 Ceremony
0045GMT Biden Departs
