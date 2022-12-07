COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 7 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-FOREIGNMINISTRY -- APPROX START TIME --

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 07

7 de Diciembre de 2022

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman gives weekly briefing

Start: 08 Dec 2022 08:00 GMT

End: 08 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova gives briefing on current affairs.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT Briefing begins (approx., changes possible)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH AND ENGLISH SIMULTANEOUS INTERPRETATION (translation provided by Russian MFA)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

