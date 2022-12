Two trains collide in Spain's Catalonia region, several injured

Start: 07 Dec 2022 09:10 GMT

End: 07 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

BARCELONA – Two trains collided on Wednesday morning in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region and several people were lightly injured, local emergency services said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com