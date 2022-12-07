ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-NEWSER

China health ministry holds newser on COVID curbs
Start: 07 Dec 2022 06:50 GMT
End: 07 Dec 2022 08:15 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - China's Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council hold a press conference on Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use China.
DIGITAL: No use China.
Source: CCTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL WITH MANDARIN SPEECH AND ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com