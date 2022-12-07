COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-NEWSER

REUTERS

7 de Diciembre de 2022

China health ministry holds newser on COVID curbs

Start: 07 Dec 2022 06:50 GMT

End: 07 Dec 2022 08:15 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - China's Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council hold a press conference on Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use China.

DIGITAL: No use China.

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH MANDARIN SPEECH AND ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

